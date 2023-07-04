This is part two of a series. Click here to read the rest.

As in many other areas, the Morrison government evolved its political tactics for royal commissions in the nearly four years it was in office. With a prime minister entirely focused on political management rather than dealing with policy issues or responding effectively to crises, it was inevitable that the way his government used a key management tool developed over time.

It was Malcolm Turnbull who called the banking royal commission, but Morrison was treasurer at the time and it fell to him to implement the recommendations of Kenneth Hayne after Turnbull’s removal. The government had attempted to manage the Hayne royal commission by giving it only a limited life — it had just over a year — and inserting superannuation into the terms of reference in the doomed hope of ensnaring the industry super sector in the inquiry.