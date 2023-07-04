Finally, as of July 1, we have a federal anti-corruption body. While its prospect has haunted Canberra for years, it has been largely abstract. The reality, as happened in NSW when ICAC was born in 1988, will be brutal. Politics — and the lives of politicians — will never be the same.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is open for business. It will be swamped with work, as its remit includes past wrongdoing and there is a long, long backlog of corruption to catch up on.

Helpfully, the Greens have published their top 10 matters they say neatly fit within the NACC’s jurisdiction for investigation. Are they right?