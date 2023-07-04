Advocates for marriage equality in this country must hang their heads in shame. We blithely dismissed the concerns of traditional marriage exponents about where such changes to our social fabric might lead us. We were smug and complacent, and we cannot say we weren’t warned.

It must have been a bittersweet kind of vindication for Family First leader Lyle Shelton to put out a press release last week concerning where the rainbow Gestapo has dragged us: two male penguins “manipulated” into a loveless marriage.

Regular readers of Crikey Worm may remember the story of Sphen and Magic — a pair of male gentoo penguins at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium who strayed from God in 2018 when they started bowing to each other — a “gentoo way of saying they love each other”, the penguin department supervisor told the ABC — before building a nest and eventually incubating eggs together.