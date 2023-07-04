Footage of the Christchurch mass shooting has been freely circulating on Twitter since Elon Musk took over, suggesting the platform’s previous measures stopping the spread of known terrorist content are no longer operating.

On Monday afternoon, a clipped version of the shooter’s livestream was removed by Twitter after accruing more than 150,000 views over two days. The short video, which was posted with the caption “how to end the paris riots in under 24 hours”, had been retweeted hundreds of times. The account that posted the video has been suspended.

The video had been repeatedly reported to Twitter using its in-platform tools and to the Australian eSafety commissioner before it was removed, the eSafety commissioner’s office confirmed.