British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has waded into the controversy over Australia’s victory in the second Ashes test, with his official spokesman saying: “The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did.”

If you’ve clicked on this article you probably don’t need a primer. And if you do need a primer, I suspect the following will be gibberish. But just to recap: at a key moment in England’s final innings on Sunday, England’s Jonny Bairstow ducked the final ball of an over from Australia’s Cameron Green, and wandered down the pitch, thinking the over had finished and the ball was no longer in play. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey tossed the ball into the stumps before the umpire had made that call, and Bairstow was given out. Cue a lot of anger and one of cricket’s periodic discussions over whether a move that’s completely within the rules contravenes the “spirit of the game”.

Sunak’s spokesman was asked whether the British PM thought the spirit of the game had been breached and replied that he did. I mean, if you’re the fourth leader your party has had in just under four years, you’re hardly going to blow up your steadying personal approval ratings by defending your national cricket team’s biggest rivals. Australian PM Anthony Albanese took the easy W too, tweeting “same old Aussies — always winning!”, repurposing the chant of “same old Aussies, always cheating” that acted as the soundtrack to the remainder of the match.