British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has waded into the controversy over Australia’s victory in the second Ashes Test, with his official spokesman saying: “The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did.”

If you’ve clicked on this article you probably don’t need a primer. And if you do need a primer, I suspect the following will be gibberish.

But just to recap: at a key moment in England’s final innings on Sunday, England’s Jonny Bairstow ducked the final ball of an over from Australia’s Cameron Green, and wandered down the pitch, thinking the over had finished and the ball was no longer in play. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey tossed the ball into the stumps before the umpire had made that call, and Bairstow was given out. Cue a lot of anger and one of cricket’s periodic discussions over whether a move that’s completely within the rules contravenes the “spirit of the game”.