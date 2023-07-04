There’s a dissonance between the enthusiasm with which Australia’s political elites have embraced the country’s latest shiny military pact, and how Australians view the nation central to that pact — and how we suspect that nation sees us.

Two recent polls — one Australian, one American — suggest our estimate of what we think about the US is largely wrong. Rather than an impassioned welcoming of the global pax Americana, Australians are cautious, even sceptical.

One poll, from the Australian foreign policy establishment’s think tank of choice, the Lowy Institute, takes its annual dive into what Australians think about our foreign policy challenges. The other, a Pew Research poll, compares the way 23 countries, including Australia, see America.