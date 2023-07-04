Australians have just caught a break. The government, rather than subject society to whatever results from big tech’s release of generative artificial intelligence technology such as ChatGPT into the wild, is giving us a say.

It wants to know whether and how we want the technology to be regulated, allowing us to benefit from its potential without suffering its misery-inducing or dangerous consequences.

If you’re intimidated by the prospect of preparing a submission because you’re knowledgeable about neither AI nor the best regulatory regimes for managing high-risk discoveries, please don’t be. The key thing the government needs to know is we do not want another tech disruption such as AI without serious consideration and mitigation of the harms it may cause — such as what it may do to our mental health and well-being, as well as the cultures and institutions we have built around our values and needs.