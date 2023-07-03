Former Coalition minister Stuart Robert (Image: AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
As the explosive Synergy 360 controversy shows, one can never truly take comfort in the idea the worst has already come to pass with Stuart Robert. 

The man is a flat circle, evangelically unburdened by the weight and sting of conscience. His ensuing and almost preternatural ability to spread scandal thin and wide is not unlike that of a toxic weed: the scandal lingers for years, defacing the trust that sits at the heart of our democracy. 

But absent a full panorama of Robert’s 15-year scandal-distinguished political career, it would be too easy to cast doubt on or downplay the significance of his legacy. 