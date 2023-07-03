As the explosive Synergy 360 controversy shows, one can never truly take comfort in the idea the worst has already come to pass with Stuart Robert.

The man is a flat circle, evangelically unburdened by the weight and sting of conscience. His ensuing and almost preternatural ability to spread scandal thin and wide is not unlike that of a toxic weed: the scandal lingers for years, defacing the trust that sits at the heart of our democracy.

But absent a full panorama of Robert’s 15-year scandal-distinguished political career, it would be too easy to cast doubt on or downplay the significance of his legacy.