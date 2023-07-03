After a fallow period, the royal commission is back.

At the federal level, there have been at least one royal commission announced every year since 2013, with a break in 2015. That compares with just six from 2000-13, a number that includes the Rudd government’s judicial inquiry into the Howard government’s persecution of Mohamed Haneef, which wasn’t a royal commission per se. And between 1983 and 2000, there were only 12, all under Labor, as part of a general postwar decline in the use of them compared with prewar decades when there were dozens of the things.

As the Australian Law Reform Commission explained in its (unimplemented) 2009 report on public inquiries, royal commissions can generally be divided into either policy or investigative inquiries which have quite distinctive paths and requirements, although investigative royal commissions — say, HIH, Northern Territory juvenile justice or state-level disaster inquiries like the Black Saturday bushfires inquiry in Victoria — tend to end up dealing with complex policy issues as well.