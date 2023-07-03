Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s contention that Rio Tinto is hypocritical for supporting the Yes vote for the Voice to Parliament after blowing up irreplaceable cultural treasures at Juukan Gorge might well be one that rings true to a lot of Voice advocates — not to mention other No vote advocates who otherwise would rather drink a bucket of sand than agree with him.

After BHP, Rio Tinto and Wesfarmers each donated $2 million to the Yes23 campaign, and tens of thousands of people showed up to pro-Voice rallies over the weekend, Dutton told Sky News that big pro-Voice companies “lacked a significant backbone” on the referendum, “craving popularity” and taking their cues from Twitter: “Frankly, a lot of business leaders in our country today need to reassess where they are on some of these debates.”

But why should we be surprised? Dutton kicked off his party leadership by making it clear that big business was no longer at the core of his party’s decision-making: “I think the Liberal Party in recent years has become quite estranged from big business and I want to focus on small business.”