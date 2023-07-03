It’s day one for Australia’s federal anti-corruption watchdog, and officials have already received nearly 50 referrals, commissioner Paul Brereton revealed at a ceremonial first sitting this morning.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has begun accepting reports of suspected corrupt conduct by public officials through its website and a phone line. By 5pm on Sunday it had received 44 website reports and five phone calls that officials would follow up on, Brereton said.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.