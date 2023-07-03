It’s day one for Australia’s federal anti-corruption watchdog, and officials have already received nearly 50 referrals, commissioner Paul Brereton revealed at a ceremonial first sitting this morning.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has begun accepting reports of suspected corrupt conduct by public officials through its website and a phone line. By 5pm on Sunday it had received 44 website reports and five phone calls that officials would follow up on, Brereton said.