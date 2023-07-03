Who’s winning the battle to mop up the taxpayer gravy left by PwC’s ignominious exit from consulting in Canberra?
In the first of a monthly series, we’ll be looking at what AusTender tells us about consulting contracts being let by Commonwealth agencies to determine who’s enjoying taxpayer largesse for powerpoint presentations, economic modelling, risk management analyses and consultation management strategies.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.