The Greens and Labor are not getting on. “What’s new?” you may ask. Animus between the two is nothing novel. But relations have sunk to new lows recently.

At issue is housing policy, especially the Greens’ decision to block Labor’s $10 billion housing policy centrepiece. Matters came to a head in the final week of Parliament before the winter recess, with Housing Minister Julie Collins, backed by Labor backbenchers, launching attacks on the Greens for delaying the vote in the Senate.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather exchanged words on the floor of the house. The government even made veiled threats about a double dissolution.