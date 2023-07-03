What’s Elon Musk done to Twitter this time? The latest of this billionaire’s bone-headed decisions over the weekend is the gravest threat yet to the social network’s continued relevance.

The first was a move to block people from viewing tweets unless they were logged in. Then Musk implemented a limit on how many posts a user could read. He gave just 600 for the vast majority of users who don’t pay for the service; that was increased to 1000 shortly afterwards. Both decisions were, in Musk’s telling, efforts to fight back against outside organisations that are supposedly scraping (a term for the unauthorised extraction) Twitter data at scale.

But both moves demonstrate either a fundamental misunderstanding of what made Twitter the home of news and discussion on the internet, or a willingness to disregard it.