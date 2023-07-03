A Cranbourne family arrives at a Rubicon campsite to find a thicket of blackberry weeds adjoining a power station. A park ranger’s job is reduced to cleaning toilets. A Preston couple can’t find a parking spot at Warburton, where traffic to Mount Donna Buang is choked, and a bike trail plan divides the community.

Outside Olinda Falls, a cyclist swerves around cars banked on the roadside. Decayed interpretive boards baffle foreign students at Badger Creek, with one Facebook user describing the facilities as “a disgrace”.

These are scenarios experienced by weekend visitors to Victoria’s forested communities, where a parks deficit is dividing towns, accelerating ecosystem collapse, increasing bushfire threats and wedging bush users against one another.