The Catholic Church is Australia’s largest and richest church. Whether it is schools, hospitals, aged care facilities, churches or poker machine venues, the Vatican ultimately oversees an Australian property portfolio conservatively valued at more than $30 billion.

As the employer of more than 220,000 Australians across 3000 agencies, there would not be another institution — with the exception of Coles, Wesfarmers and Woolworths — that owns and runs facilities in which more Australians congregate on a daily basis.

Recently in western Sydney, the Catholic Church hosted the national conference of the Club Managers Association of Australia (CMAA) at one of its church-owned but gambling-funded facilities, the Liverpool Catholic Club.