The ABC has stood firmly behind a Media Watch segment covering the columnist Julie Szego’s sacking from The Age, which a string of LGBTQIA+ and human rights organisations have branded as inaccurate.

The segment, which went to air on Monday, introduced Szego as an Age journalist of almost 25 years. Host Paul Barry told viewers the columnist had been “cancelled” after a row “about a news piece” she’d written for the paper. The piece was some 5000 words long on gender transitioning among children.

“[It] includes growing doubts among doctors in the UK, Scandinavia, France and Spain, over the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones,” Barry said, before cutting to excerpts of an interview with Szego. “To me, the article seemed cautious and considered, and certainly newsworthy.”