There was something eerily familiar about the front page of The Sydney Morning Herald today:

Above the headline recounting the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC)’s finding that she was a “corrupt liar”, the former NSW premier sits on a Parliament bench in a white suit, clearly taken from the same photoshoot which gave us the cover of The Australian Financial Review magazine for May 2021, which described Berejiklian as “The Woman Who Saved Australia”:

About the Author

Charlie Lewis — Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis

Tips and Murmurs Editor

Charlie Lewis pens Crikey's Tips and Murmurs column and also writes on industrial relations, politics and culture. He previously worked across government and unions and was a researcher on RN's Daily Planet. He currently co-hosts Spin Cycle on Triple R radio.

