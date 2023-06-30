To a packed press conference on Friday October 1 2021, at the height of her powers and still steering her state through the COVID crisis, then-NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian dropped a bombshell: she was resigning as premier.

My resignation as premier could not occur at a worse time but the timing is completely outside of my control, as the ICAC has chosen to take this action during the most challenging weeks of the most challenging times in the state’s history.

She went on: