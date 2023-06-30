How bad is the gender pay gap? In answer, I give you this: data that shows men make more money than women. It comes from the ATO’s taxation statistics for 2020-21. But beware. At the same time, this data leaves lots of space for people who want to claim that everything is totally fine.

The following chart shows all the jobs in Australia, arrayed from most male-dominated to most female-dominated. Did you know there are almost 100 male electricians for every female electrician? And almost 100 female midwives for every male? Men make up a slightly greater share of the workforce, so there are more blue (male-dominated) professions than female ones.

(Source: ATO Tax statistics 2020-21/@jasemurphy)

On the vertical axis is average pay in that profession. What this chart shows is that male-dominated professions make more on average, while the worst-paid jobs (often part-time and casual) are female-dominated.