News Corp’s new “innovation centre” could offer a lifeline to recently laid-off staffers, as the company signals further consolidation in the face of cost-of-living pressures and the likely ensuing reader churn rates.

Fears of ongonig consolidation come after editors were in late March tasked with putting forward editorial jobs for redundancy as part of a global move to cut costs.

The corner of the business to see the deepest cuts was the company’s NewsLocal service, which publishes digital editions of local news outlets including the Canberra Star, Wentworth Courier and Launceston News. Among the most high-profile redundancies was managing editor and commercial director of News Corp’s national regional and community network, Rhett Watson.