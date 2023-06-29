Liquidate labor, liquidate stocks, liquidate the farmers, liquidate real estate. Purge the rottenness out of the system.

The famous advice of US Treasury secretary Andrew W Mellon to then-president Herbert Hoover as the Great Depression enveloped the United States seems to have found a home at the Financial Review, especially after yesterday’s unexpectedly large drop in inflation.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that its monthly inflation data for May showed inflation on an annual basis — 5.6% — falling to its lowest level since April 2022, surprising economists. Even when volatile items were stripped out, May saw slightly lower inflation, at 6.4%, than April, and was well down on 7.3% last December.