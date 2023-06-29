Two of the “serious corrupt conduct” findings against former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian centre on the extraordinary decision to commit public funding to two projects backed by her ex-boyfriend, disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire: building works for the Australian Clay Target Association (ACTA), and the construction of a Riverina Conservatorium of Music, both in Maguire’s electorate of Wagga Wagga.

The ACTA decision was particularly egregious, as it involved handing the association public money to put together a business case for its proposal, one based on a benefit-cost analysis that was inadequate to inform any rigorous assessment of the project.