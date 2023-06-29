Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)
Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Two of the “serious corrupt conduct” findings against former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian centre on the extraordinary decision to commit public funding to two projects backed by her ex-boyfriend, disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire: building works for the Australian Clay Target Association (ACTA), and the construction of a Riverina Conservatorium of Music, both in Maguire’s electorate of Wagga Wagga.

The ACTA decision was particularly egregious, as it involved handing the association public money to put together a business case for its proposal, one based on a benefit-cost analysis that was inadequate to inform any rigorous assessment of the project.