Even before the NSW corruption watchdog handed down its latest finding, the Liberal Party had begun scrubbing its celebrations of former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian from its online presence.

On Thursday, the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) released its investigation into Berejiklian and former MP Daryl Maguire, finding that Berejiklian had engaged in “serious corrupt conduct”. The inquiry began as a probe into the possible corrupt conduct of Maguire — who potentially faces criminal charges — but expanded to the former Coalition premier after she was compelled to reveal the relationship in public hearings in 2020.