Writer and politician Clare Booth Luce famously said to then-US president John F Kennedy that a leader, however great, is “one sentence”:

A great man is one sentence. Abraham Lincoln’s sentence was: ‘He preserved the union and freed the slaves.’ Franklin Roosevelt’s was: ‘He lifted us out of a great depression and helped us win a world war.’

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejikilian’s sentence: she risked it all for a bloke called Daryl.