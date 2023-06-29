Opprobrium for the massive over-exposure of sports betting advertisements in mainstream media tends to be directed at gambling companies, but the blame for what will almost certainly be a new wave of restrictions — perhaps even an outright ban — falls on our biggest media companies.

The Labor-controlled standing committee on social policy and legal affairs’ report on online gambling — initiated by Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth — calls for, among other recommendations, a three-year phase-in of a full ban on all advertising for online gambling. It’s a unanimous report because the Coalition, unusually under leader Peter Dutton, has deftly jumped ahead of Labor and called for a ban. The only quibbling is why wait three years.

Dutton’s proposed ban attracted support from voters, with 70% in favour of a ban on betting advertising for an hour each side of televised sport, according to polling — unsurprising given the intense loathing that gambling ads elicit from TV viewers.