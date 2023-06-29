It inspires a familiar feeling in response to much associated with his presidency. When audio leaked of Donald Trump straight up telling people that he still had classified documents after leaving the White House while facing indictment for that exact thing, the brain shifts in a matter of moments from shock to the kind of thing you always knew would happen.

All the searching for a smoking gun on any number of alleged malfeasances in office completely ignored the fact that one day he would blithely tell someone what he’d been up to.

“These are the papers,” Trump says in the audio, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, while talking to the team working on his former chief of staff Mark Meadows’ memoir. Parts of the recording transcript were cited as evidence in Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith’s 49-page indictment of Trump. It is the second indictment he’s faced, this time on charges he had mishandled classified documents after leaving office.