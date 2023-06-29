The Australian Electoral Commission moved its stall three times to get away from Yes and No campaigners at an Indigenous cultural festival, standing firm in its commitment to political neutrality on the Voice to Parliament referendum.

“They had to be very independent, so every time someone went and sat down next to them they had to keep moving,” Barunga Festival co-coordinator Anya Lorimer told Crikey. “In the end it was three times. I said: ‘You do you; you manage your conflicts and optics and do whatever you need.’ ”