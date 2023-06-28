Ex-government services minister Stuart Robert allegedly directed Centrelink leases towards properties owned by a key ally, who used his company in an alleged attempt to funnel money in secret to the Liberal former MP.

The explosive claims are contained in a sworn statement to a parliamentary committee. The document was written by a person formerly involved with a consultancy firm, Synergy 360, which has been accused of using its connection to Robert to win government contracts worth millions of dollars.

It’s not suggested Robert was ever paid as a result of the deal, and the ex-Fadden MP has rejected the claims as “not believable and outrageous”.