People have become ‘fatigued’ with Meghan Markle after seeing her constantly ‘whining and moaning’, says author and Fairness First spokesperson Oli London.
‘She’s just so out of touch,’ Mr London told Sky News host Rita Panahi.
Firstly we commend Sky News Australia on its newfound commitment to respecting people’s self identification. Usually we’d suspect that a figure such as Oli London — an internet personality who has spent years insisting they are “transracial” and identify as South Korean and all manner of offensive nonsense he kind of apologised for — wouldn’t be someone the after dark crew would take seriously. But hey, London has detransitioned after six months identifying as a woman and is now fixated on trans women in sport and willing to say Pride events are no place for children… so he’s a credible enough Sky News guest, I guess?
