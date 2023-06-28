Something big just happened in Russia. But it doesn’t seem as if anyone really knows what or even how big that something is — although judging by the column inches the global commentariat and Twitterati have devoted to it, it must matter, right?

Maybe. But all those words are built upon very few confirmed (or confirmable) facts. There’s a touch of open-source intelligence: some intercepted Russian-language posts in Telegram channels and a few photos or videos from social media. Then there are the self-interested statements from the key players — all notorious fibbers. Oh, and one flight map.

What don’t we have? Actual on-the-ground journalistic reporting, either independent or embedded. All we know for sure (more or less) is that the Wagner private military occupied the city that hosts Russia’s military campaign headquarters, Rostov-on-Don, demanding changes in Russian military leadership. A contingent then headed north and, probably, got about two-thirds of the way to Moscow, downing Russian aircraft on the way. Then it turned around.