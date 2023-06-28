I will forever remember choking on my morning coffee when I read The Age on June 8 2018. Nick McKenzie and Chris Masters’ article detailing the alleged war crimes in Afghanistan of a highly decorated Australian war hero was confronting, to say the least. “This is crazy brave,” I remember thinking. “I really hope they’ve done their homework.”
Not surprisingly, they had. I say not surprisingly given Masters comes from the golden age of Australian investigative journalism in the 1980s; his seminal reporting of corruption in Queensland exposed the rot in the Joh Bjelke-Petersen government and eventually brought it down.
The opening of McKenzie’s book, Crossing the Line: The explosive inside story of the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial, makes one reflect on how Australian investigative journalism still manages to thrive, making crucial contributions to our liberal democracy and holding societal powers to account.
