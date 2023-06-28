A proposal to ban hate symbols like the Nazi swastika and the Islamic State flag has whipped up strong emotions from history buffs and religious groups.

Military memorabilia collectors and Muslim organisations are among the groups that worry the attorney-general’s bill will have unintended consequences, while Jewish groups have celebrated its aim.

The submission inbox for the parliamentary committee that will scrutinise the bill is teeming with letters from collectors, some of whom complain their sector wasn’t consulted ahead of its drafting.