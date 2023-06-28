Labor faces mounting pressure from independents and the Greens to expedite its reform agenda on online gambling ads after a parliamentary inquiry recommended a total ban within three years.

The recommendation was among 30 others detailed in a report titled “You win some, you lose more” that was published on Wednesday morning, recommending the Albanese government roll out the total ban in four phases over three years.

It also recommended the government establish a national online gambling ombudsman, and levy online gambling companies to pay for harm reduction measures.