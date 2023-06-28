What do you look for in a beanie? Shape? Height? Stitch style? No. It’s colour, says Jo Nixon, “chief beaniologist” of the Alice Springs Beanie Festival.

“A combination of green, pink, purple and a bit of red,” Nixon tells Crikey while wearing an Indigenous- made white felted hat with red embellishments. “Whether it’s felted, crocheted or knitted, it doesn’t worry me.”

The annual Alice Springs Beanie Festival has just wrapped up its 27th year with 4833 beanies sold for $219,000. Although slightly less than last year’s 5433 for $230,235, the 2023 festival broke records for the most beanies sold in a single day: 2324 for $108,660.