The PwC saga — in which the mega consultants were found to be handing confidential information about government plans to tax big tech companies to those same big tech companies — is an extremely Australian Financial Review story. So it’s not surprising it’s done a lot of the best reporting on it over the past few months, particularly via Edmund Tadros, who has spat out a flurry of exclusives alongside many other Fin reporters.

So we wonder what that team made of its employer using the bold strategy of “what if everything we spent months helping to expose wasn’t all that big a deal” today? Enter Nick Hossack, “a public policy consultant” and former policy director at the Australian Banking Association.

Hossack — also a former adviser to former PM John Howard and whose previous contributions to the AFR include “BlackRock shows why finance and fossil fuel politics shouldn’t mix“, “Three reasons privileged seats should not vote teal” and “Tech and virtue signalling don’t mix” — reckons “the attacks on PwC are ideological and overblown”.