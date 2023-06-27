On Sunday Texas Governor Greg Abbott earnestly tweeted out a link to an article about the country megastar Garth Brooks apparently being booed off stage in his home state. “Go woke. Go broke,” he captioned it. “Garth called his conservative fans ‘assholes’ [sic] Good job Texas.”

The governor swiftly deleted the post, which could have been because he realised there was no city of Hambriston in Texas, the story was credited to a “Flagg Eagleton — Patriot”, and the masthead publishing it was the perfectly titled The Dunning-Kruger Times.