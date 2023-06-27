When Sky News Australia had an exclusive sit-down interview with Robert Kennedy Jr about his US presidential campaign, the most critical words were saved for those who’ve criticised him for his years of anti-vaccine activism.

“Those who deride Kennedy have long tried to portray him as a ‘crank’ for challenging authorities during the pandemic over vaccines and freedom of speech,” said Sky News Australia senior reporter Adam Walters.

But the reporting on Kennedy — who is challenging US President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for the 2024 election — and his grab bag of conspiracy theories goes far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.