The chance of a recession is now around 50% according to two leading economic forecasters, AMP and NAB — but they still expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep lifting interest rates regardless.

The RBA meets again next week and is expected to yet again raise interest rates.

AMP Capital’s chief economist Shane Oliver said in his weekly note on the weekend that “the risk of recession in Australia is now very high … We see the risk of recession as now very high at around 50%.”