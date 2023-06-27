Acting PwC chief executive Kristin Stubbins has batted away questions about meeting minutes that incorrectly showed she was a member of a government board after her employer began charging the department for work.

Stubbins fronted a NSW parliamentary inquiry on Monday, her first public appearance since her predecessor Tom Seymour resigned over the alleged leaking of government tax plans. The inquiry is looking at the state government’s use of consultants, and began with a pair of hearings focused on NSW Health.

The inquiry heard Stubbins stepped down from an unpaid role on the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District Board in August 2015, when she was a partner with the financial services giant. “I became aware in May 2015 that PwC was to be appointed to do some work, at which time I said, ‘I cannot continue on the board and I will need to step down,’ ” Stubbins said.