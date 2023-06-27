The Albanese government has the perfect opportunity to honour Simon Crean’s memory and legacy on war powers, but seems content to preserve a system that enabled John Howard to take Australia into the Iraq disaster based on a lie.

Crean supported fundamental reform of Australia’s antiquated executive-based war powers — a relic of the era of absolute monarchies — writing in 2018: “Today more than ever, in a period when there is much less trust in government and our political institutions, we need to reflect on how such a momentous decision should be made in the future. I am a great believer in the wisdom of counsel and in ensuring as best we can a level of bipartisanship for such a decision. It can’t be just a prime minister’s call. We need to find a better way to ensure it is a process and decision of the Parliament.”