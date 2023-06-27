As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing, the enmity between China and the United States — Australia’s largest trading partner and strategic ally respectively — serves as an obstacle to Australia’s efforts to calm tensions and improve trade flows with China.

The diplomatic spat was inflamed in the past week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken finally visited China to have a rare meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the latest attempt by the two nations to improve their relationship. Blinken and Xi said the two sides had made progress, but only a day later another war of words erupted when US President Joe Biden called Xi a dictator.

The tension between the two risks blowback for Australia because of our increasingly close alignment with America under the AUKUS alliance and the Quad — the US, Australia, Japan and India — and with China warning in March that Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear submarines was a “path of error and danger”.