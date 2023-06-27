One of the most insidious threats to democracy is the idea that learning and intelligence are enemies of the people. It is fashionable for politicians to accuse experts of trying to hoodwink the public, to tell them that knowledge is a plot of the elites, situating the populist politician as their only true friend.

These are the arguments of the huckster, the carpetbagger, the autocrat and the fascist. Reduce all argument to slogans — and when the promise of making a nation great collapses, it is easy to blame the elites.

Populations have a responsibility to resist this scaremongering.