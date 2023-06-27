Say what you want about the National Party under the leadership of David Littleproud — it’s been a while since anyone has been moved to describe it as “unfit for office, any office, any time“. Over the weekend, it became apparent that some Nats found this unacceptable.

“The National Party looks set for another leadership change, with opponents of David Littleproud increasingly confident he is on borrowed time,” promised The Daily Telegraph. His crimes seem to be that he’s too subservient to Liberal Leader Peter Dutton and that he’s “gaining a reputation among some for ‘flying off the handle’.”

So who better to ameliorate this situation than the steady, calm temper and unifying rhetoric of Barnaby Joyce?