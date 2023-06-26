The Reserve Bank and Philip Lowe’s continuing struggle to acknowledge the reality of profit-driven inflation is looking even more absurd in the wake of a new report from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) (commonly dubbed “the central banks’ central bank”) which not merely explains that firms have been using the cover of inflation to push up profits, but connects it directly to the lack of wages growth over the last decade.
In a section that, curiously, the Financial Review chose to ignore, the BIS’ annual economic report notes that:
There are signs that price-setting behaviour is changing. Firms are adjusting prices more frequently than when inflation was low and stable. In addition, corporate profits, which were already on the rise before the inflation surge, have held up remarkably well so far. This is a departure from the historical pattern: in past episodes, profit growth tended to fluctuate within a comparatively narrow range around zero. One concern is that, having been able to raise prices more easily than in the low-inflation regime, firms are now more reluctant to accept profit squeezes and will pass on cost pressures to prices more readily.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.