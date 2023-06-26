The Reserve Bank and Philip Lowe’s continuing struggle to acknowledge the reality of profit-driven inflation is looking even more absurd in the wake of a new report from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) (commonly dubbed “the central banks’ central bank”) which not merely explains that firms have been using the cover of inflation to push up profits, but connects it directly to the lack of wages growth over the last decade.

In a section that, curiously, the Financial Review chose to ignore, the BIS’ annual economic report notes that: