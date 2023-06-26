The Voice is about listening to First Nations peoples. So why are so many of Australia’s media and political elites so keen to chin-strokingly condescend to those voting yes, explaining what they should really be asking for and how they should be going about it?

The parliamentary process has always worked thusly: well-meaning people (you know, the ones who “just know better”) gut the Voice of its power, to ensure it’s more palatable to what they envisage is “moderate” (*cough* white settler) opinion.

With luck, we’ll soon be past News Corp’s amplification of the last desperate appeal of the Apology-boycotting, “African gangs”-finger-pointing Peter Dutton to have the government cancel the referendum in, of course, a gesture of reconciliation.