A Ukrainian soldier fires a rocket-propelled grenade near the embattled city of Vuhledar on June 8, 2023 (Image: AAP/Justin Yau/Sipa USA)
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has mocked Russian authorities as “weak” amid reports of a new phone call between the leaders of Belarus and Russia.

Reznikov says he has discussed the turmoil in Russia in a phone call with his US counterpart, describing the Russian authorities as “weak” and saying things are “moving in the right direction”.

In a brief readout of the call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Reznikov said they also discussed Ukraine’s counteroffensive and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces.