Australians have gone mad for expensive US-style “pick-up trucks”, and your kids will never again be able to ride their bikes safely. Sales of RAM trucks and Chevrolet Silverados have exploded in Australia, as the next chart shows.

(Source: VFACTS Data, up to May 2023/@jasemurphy)

These are US vehicles that have come onto the scene in Australia since the demise of local manufacturing. Ford and Holden utes are no more, replaced by international models that make enormous profits for their parent companies.