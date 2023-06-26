Would you buy used consultancy from this firm? Is turnaround specialist Allegro paying too much for PwC’s government business? Is $1 wildly overvaluing a tarnished brand in a shrinking market for public sector consulting work as governments go off the idea of paying hundreds of millions to just be told what they want to hear?

That’s just three from a list of questions occasioned by PwC’s proposed fire sale of its government consulting business as a pureplay public sector adviser, to be run as a company rather than PwC’s traditional partner-based structure. Of course, other big four audit firms have floated the idea of splitting their audit and consulting arms before, only for the proposed demergers to never happen, so don’t get carried away just yet.

As a purely public sector adviser — that apparently includes universities (which waste billions on consultants with the same enthusiasm as the Morrison government) and public health bodies — the new firm intends to avoid the core problem of the big four (McKinsey, BCG et al) that their very business model is based on a conflict of interest between their even more lucrative corporate clients and their government work.